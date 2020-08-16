Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz could tie the knot at St Paul's Cathedral.

The 20-year-old aspiring photographer recently proposed to the 25-year-old actress and the couple are eligible to use the iconic London venue for their wedding as Brooklyn's parents, David and Victoria Beckham, have OBEs.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''David and Victoria are aware Brooklyn can get married at St Paul's. They are overseeing their British wedding and want to make sure it has the wow factor for Nicola's family.

''If they went ahead, the wedding would have real gravitas and set the benchmark for what comes later in America. Brooklyn and Nicola are weighing up their options.''

However, the couple would have to wait to wed until 2022 if they decide to use St Paul's as the cathedral has a long waiting list.

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed that the couple will have three engagement parties, one thrown by each family and one hosted by Nicola and Brooklyn in New York.

Nicola is the daughter of American businessman Nelson Peltz, who is a backer of US President Donald Trump, and Brooklyn's mother Victoria is reportedly worried that her liberal pals will not attend a bash to which Trump and a number of prominent Republicans are invited.

A source previously told The Sunday Mirror newspaper: ''There have been a lot of logistical problems with Brooklyn and Nicola's engagement parties.

''Nicola's dad is friends with Trump and a lot of republicans, which is the complete opposite to Victoria's friends.

''She thinks many of her liberal friends won't attend a bash with Trump so she is planning a party in the UK.

''So right now there is one in the UK, one in Florida and one in New York. And then, of course, there is all the planning for the actual wedding.''