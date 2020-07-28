Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have shared their proposal photographs on Instagram.
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have shared their proposal photographs.
The 21-year-old aspiring photographer recently asked actress Nicola Peltz, 25, to marry him and he has now taken to Instagram to post some of the sweet pictures from the special occasion.
Alongside a selection of images of them together, Brooklyn wrote: ''Can't imagine a life without you baby, you make me feel so special and make me laugh all the time x I will always take care of you and will always have your back.''
Nicola also posted some pictures from the proposal, including one showing Brooklyn down on one knee, and wrote: ''brooklyn you're my world.''
Earlier this month, the couple confirmed the engagement on Instagram, with Brooklyn writing: ''Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ... I love you baby xx (sic)''
And Nicola admitted she felt like ''the luckiest girl in the world''.
She penned: ''you've made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby (sic)''
Brooklyn proposed in America and they shared the news with Nicola's family before the couple flew to the UK to celebrate with the Beckhams.
Brooklyn's mother Victoria posted on Instagram: ''The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness ... We all love you both so much (sic)''
And his father David wrote: Congratulations to these two beautiful people. As they begin this exciting journey together we are so so happy for you guys.''
