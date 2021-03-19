Griff has won the BRITs Rising Star award.

The 20-year-old singer-songwriter - whose real name is Sarah Faith Griffiths - has beat off competition from Rina Sawayama and Pa Salieu to land the honour, which has previously been handed to the likes of Adele, Sam Smith and Celeste.

Griff said: “In my head I'm still screaming from the phone call when I found out. It's honestly such a miracle: how on earth did we manage to win a BRIT and break through during a pandemic?"

When she found out she was nominated, the 'Black Hole' singer admitted she was "kinda terrified".

She explained at the time: "It's kinda terrifying how many legends have been nominated for this award. I never ever ever expected making beats in my music room after school could eventually lead to a BRIT nomination. Super lame but I remember after school, catching up on the BRITs and crying watching Stormzy perform. And I don’t think I really knew what that emotion was at the time but I think it was just an overwhelming sense of aspiration. To be nominated for a BRIT three years on is completely surreal!"

Griff released her debut single, 'Mirror Talk', to acclaim via Warner Records in 2019 and her debut EP, 'The Mirror Talk', followed that year.

The BRIT Awards 2021 with Mastercard will take place later than usual on May 11, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Geoff Taylor, the chief executive of BPI and BRIT Awards Ltd, said previously: "We want to make sure that The BRITs delivers the outstanding production levels, superstar performances and live excitement that make it the biggest night in music.

"We believe that the best way to achieve this in 2021 is to move the show back a few months to May, and we are already at work planning a spectacular event that will remind us how important music has been in getting us all through these difficult times.

"I would like to thank our labels, ITV, AEG and Mastercard and all our partners for their fantastic support."