The BRIT Awards have confirmed the date for next year's ceremony and announced a new chair of the committee for 2022.
The BRIT Awards is set to take place in February next year.
The prestigious event - which will be broadcast live on ITV - is set to return to London's O2 Arena, with Polydor co-president Tom March taking over as chair of the BRIT committee for 2022.
The ceremony will take place on February 8, which follows the 2021 edition featuring performances and big wins from the likes of Sir Elton John, Taylor Swift, Coldplay, The Weeknd and Dua Lipa.
After the last ceremony "put the artists and their music front and centre", the BRITs - with Universal Musical UK still at the helm - is looking to continue with that "ethos".
In a press release, they said: "The 2022 show will continue to build on that ethos; celebrating British and international artists and their achievements over the past year, in what is set to be an even more innovative and interactive show than ever before."
More announcements are expected over the coming months.
At the ceremony in May, Little Mix made history as they became the first female recipients of the Best British Group prize.
The 'Black Magic' hitmakers dedicated their award to all the female groups before them who they believe should have bagged the gong years ago.
They said: “The fact that a girl band has never won this award really does speak volumes. So this award isn’t just for us, it’s for Spice Girls, Sugababes, All Saints, Girls Aloud, all of the incredible, incredible female bands … this one’s for you. So thank you BRITs, and we hope you have an amazing night.”
Elsewhere at the ceremony, Dua Lipa won both British Female Artist and Album of the Year for 2020 hit 'Future Nostalgia', while Harry Styles was awarded Best British Single for his track, ‘Watermelon Sugar’, and J Hus took home the British Male Solo Artist gong.
In the international categories, Billie Eilish won Female Solo Artist, The Weeknd won Male Solo Artist, and Haim were named International Group.
Have a spookily musical Halloween this year.
When Brighton based musician Jonny Wildey is not creating sounds under the nom de plume of Alphabets Heaven he's embracing "a more traditional form...
Courtney Love went from Faith No More to Pagan Babies before roles in Sid And Nancy and Straight To Hell propelled her forward to form her seminal...
Returning with their first new song in five years, Placebo have just dropped ‘Beautiful James’ as the first taster of their forthcoming album.
Tour and festival announcements for September 17th 2021.
The Cheshire four-piece unveil a new politically-charged single entitled Show & Tell.
Billie, Lil Nas X and Rihanna stole the show at the fashion event.
Who is on your must-see list this year?
The baby on Nirvana’s Nevermind album is suing for sexual exploitation.
The unlikely pairing of the The Screamin' Ab Dabs singer Alison Moyet with "pretty boy" pop pioneer Vince Clarke may have been something of an...
Fans are doing their own investigation into Bob Dylan sex abuse claims.
Left-field alternative pop didn't really get any better than 'Beautiful Freak' in 1996 and arguably it's rarely been bettered since.
London based Australian artist Nick Kingswell says that he "can't wait to share [his] new songs in a live setting with real humans" now that lockdown...
Happier Than Ever is one of the most highly anticipated album releases of the year, which puts an awful lot of pressure on a woman who’s faced more...
Two years ago, Kingsman: The Secret Service seemed to come out of nowhere, ruffling feathers...
For those who knew him, Gary Unwin (better known as Eggsy to his friends), was...
In July of 2015, Ed Sheeran played his biggest gigs to date, selling out Wembley...
It's fair to say that Vincent Furnier made musical history when he became Alice Cooper;...
Elton John is one of the biggest and most glamorous rockstars of all time having...
Motivated solely by corporate greed, Disney has recently begun cranking out low-ambition, high-profit margin throwaway...