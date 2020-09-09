British rapper Dave earned £2.7 million last year thanks to his music career, acting, and jewellery and property businesses.
The London rapper's company Dimaio made a profit of £1.2million, while he also banked £135,231 from touring, The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column reports.
As well as being a chart-topping star, the 'Funky Friday' hitmaker has his own jewellery and property businesses.
And the BRIT Award-winner also makes money from acting, having starred in the hit Netflix series 'Top Boy' last year, which will have no doubt earned him a substantial paycheque.
Meanwhile, Dave recently teamed up with Sir David Attenborough and composer Hans Zimmer for the natural history musical spectacular 'Planet Earth: A Celebration', which took fans on a journey across the world.
The BBC show featured eight sequences from the BAFTA-winning series 'Blue Planet II' and Planet Earth II' - from a pride lions in Namibia, an iguana running for his life from snakes in Galapagos, to bottlenose dolphins in South Africa, and humpback whales in Norway - with new narration from the 94-year-old broadcaster.
To accompany the memorable sequences, Hans, Jacob Shea, and the team at Bleeding Fingers created a series of new compositions accompanied by the BBC Concert Orchestra and the 22-year-old rapper.
Dave said: ''I've always been a fan of powerful natural history documentaries. This is a programme where nature and music come together, so it was only right that I lent my talent, my time, and my attention to this project. It was a pleasure to work alongside Sir David Attenborough and Hans Zimmer.''
As well as bagging Album of the Year at the BRITs earlier this year, Dave's debut album, 'Psychodrama', won the prestigious Mercury Prize in 2019.
