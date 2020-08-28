Brett Haley, who is directing 'Grease' prequel 'Summer Loving' has revealed that the film will be a ''full-on'' musical.
Brett Haley has teased that the 'Grease' prequel 'Summer Loving' will be a ''full-on'' musical.
The 'Hearts Beat Loud' filmmaker is attached to direct the flick, a prequel to the classic 1978 movie starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, and has promised that it will remain true to the original film.
Speaking to CinemaBlend, Brett said: ''I can't say much about it, but I can tell you, yeah it's going to be a full-on 'Grease' musical.
''I can tell fans of the franchise it's going to be really true to the movie and I also tell people who maybe don't like musicals that I think it'll be something that will be a wonderful experience and a wonderful, surprising, fun, feel-good, fully-realised journey.''
Haley added: ''So I'm really excited about what we're cooking up, and it's a dream project for me. I feel really honoured to have gotten it.''
It was confirmed last month that Brett would be helming the film, which gets its name from the song 'Summer Nights' - which is performed in the original movie by Travolta's Danny Zuko and Newton-John's Sandy Olsson as they recount a fling they had.
Haley is directing from a screenplay written by Leah McKendrick. Temple Hill and Picturestart are both producing.
'Grease' has entered popular culture for its iconic soundtrack and characters, with Sandy's girl squad The Pink Ladies' jackets and John's signature quiff and black leather jacket still a popular choice for fancy dress.
A sequel 'Grease 2' was released in 1982 and starred Michelle Pfeiffer, but it was poorly received and was criticised by Olivia.
Asked what she thought of 'Grease 2', the 71-year-old actress-and-singer previously said: ''Not a lot. They did ask us, I think they approached John and I to do it, and then it didn't happen, and I didn't think it was gonna happen, and then they made it with other people.''
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Looks like we need to learn basic humanity again.
'World Clique' was released on this day (August 7th) in 1990.
We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
The 90s was the greatest decade for movie soundtracks. Change our minds.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Would a permanent hiatus be the best choice for the much-loved boyband?
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Would a permanent hiatus be the best choice for the much-loved boyband?
'These Streets' was released on this day (July 17th) in 2006.
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Just a fraction of the black women who have paved the way for pop artists.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.
Paul is a loner who travels the west with only his dog and horse for...
Stanley and his wife lead a quiet life, their daughter is grown up and Stanley...
Benjamin Ford is an American war veteran living in a remote area of the Appalachian...
Oliver Stone takes a stab at returning to a nastier, more edgy filmmaking style, but...
Best friends, volleyball partners and entrepreneurs Ben and Chon run a marijuana business on Laguna...
Watch the trailer for Old Dogs Dan and Charlie are middle-age best friends; they work...
Watch the trailer for From Paris With Love From Paris With Love is the new...
Bolt is a super-dog! He’s got his own TV show and his life on camera...
It's the goo they put in their hair.It's the goo they slather on their hotrod...
Firefighter movies resemble westerns in the singular fact that I can see one decent one...
In a year-end blitz of small films about dysfunctional, broken families (e.g., Around the Bend)...
You would think it'd be a sure bet that a drama with the title Domestic...