A brand new 'Muppets' series titled 'Muppets Now' is coming to Disney+.

'Muppets Now' is set to bring together classic stars from the much-loved puppet franchise - including Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy - for a six-episode season, which will premiere on Disney's streaming service on July 31.

The programme will be the first original series from The Muppets Studio to head to Disney+, and will see Scooter rush to make his delivery deadlines and upload the brand-new 'Muppet' series for streaming.

Disney+ announced the news in a tweet, which also confirmed the show would be ''unscripted''.

They wrote: ''Lights! Music! Muppets! ...Unscripted! Get ready to see your favourite characters like never before in #MuppetsNow, an Original Series, coming July 31 only on #DisneyPlus. (sic)''

Little else is known about the programme as of the time of writing, but bosses promise ''spontaneous lunacy'' and some ''surprising guest stars''.

'Muppets Now' will come as one of several exclusive shows on Disney+, including the hugely popular 'Star Wars' spin-off series 'The Mandalorian'.

The series will air its second season in October this year, and it was recently confirmed the release would not be pushed back as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, as the crew had already wrapped filming before lockdown measures were put in place.

Disney's CEO Bob Chapek told CNN earlier this month: ''Take for example Mandalorian. Mandalorian was shot before Covid really hit. And so we've been in post-production, and there will be no delay with Mandalorian.''

An October release date for 'The Mandalorian's follow-up season was confirmed during a Disney earnings call in February, but there is no firm release date in place as of the time of writing.