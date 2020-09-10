Brad Simpson is said to be dating Gracey.

The Vamps frontman and the up-and-coming singer - who has penned tracks for the likes of Rita Ora, Olly Murs and Jonas Blue, and also had a top 10 hit, 'Don't Need Love', with 220 Kid this year - are said to have been getting close ''for months''.

A source close to the 25-year-old star said: ''Brad has finally found love with Gracey and really likes her.

''The pair have been dating for some time but chose to keep the romance under wraps.''

Gracey is said to have met Brad's bandmates, James McVey, Connor Ball and Tristan Evans, and the 'Just My Type' hitmakers ''approve of the relationship''.

The source added to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Brad's bandmates approve of the relationship and really like her.''

Brad was previously romantically linked to Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui in 2014, and fans dubbed them Brauren.

The pair are said to have dated for eight months before going their separate ways.

But Brad took his search for a woman onto the small screen in 2016 when he appeared on blind date TV show 'Celebrity First Dates'.

And he later admitted going on a date with a mystery woman was far more nerve-wracking than playing on a stage in front of thousands.

He said: ''I was very, very nervous. Way more nervous than anything I've ever done.

''Put me in an arena all day over going on a date.

''I think there's a common misconception in the whole of the entertainment industry that people in the public eye have got it made and can meet people really easily.

''But at the same time I think it's a hindrance being in the public eye, as people already have this perception of you and this idea of what you're like in their heads.''So you're going into meeting someone and they feel like they already know you almost, and that can hold you back.''