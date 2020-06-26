Boyzlife, KT Tunstall and The LaFontaines lead the new names added to the lineup for Live Nation's 'Utilita Live From The Drive-In' concert series.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, a series of socially-distant drive-in gigs will come to 12 locations across the UK this summer, with the Boyzone and Westlife super-duo, 'Suddenly I See' hitmaker and indie rock outfit joining the artists set to perform through July and September.

Rapper M Huncho, Reef Featuring Andy Taylor and Tom Grennan have also signed up.

The first wave of artists confirmed to be performing a 'Utilita' show included The Streets, Jack Savoretti, Tony Hadley, Gary Numan, The Zutons, Kaiser Chiefs, Sigala, Beverley Knight, Dizzee Rascal, Nathan Dawe, and many more.

The locations include London, Liverpool, Edinburgh and Bristol.

Meanwhile, 'Cars' hitmaker Gary Numan quipped that he was asked to be involved in the drive-in gigs because of his apt song, on which he sings: ''Here in my car, I feel safest of all I can lock all my doors.''

He laughed: ''I think I'd be shot if I didn't play it.

''There is a reasonable chance that I was asked to do it because I wrote 'Cars', I can't deny that.''

And the electronic music pioneer expects to hear lots of beeping in the place of clapping from his cult following, the Numanoids.

He said: ''I'm not sure how people are going to clapt to the song, I'm expecting lots of car horns.

''I think it will be great and the people who turn up will be part of something novel.''

For more information on the 'Utilita Live From The Drive-In' shows visit LiveNation.co.uk