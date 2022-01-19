Boyzlife have unveiled their second album.

After releasing covers of hits by their respective boy bands accompanied by Royal Philharmonic Orchestra on their debut studio album 'Strings Attached' in 2020, Boyzone's Keith Duffy, 47, and former Westlife singer Brian McFadden's follow-up is set to feature original material by the pair.

'Old School', released on May 6, includes the previous single 'The One', which was co-written with Guy Chambers - who co-wrote several songs on Brian's 2004 debut solo album 'Irish Son'.

In a statement, the 41-year-old star said: "Keith and I grew up in the 80s and 90s, the sound of that era is what made us want to be musicians in the first place.

"When we first started talking about making this record as Boyzlife’s first studio album, we naturally talked about those influences a lot and have loved bringing these familiar sounds into our studio sessions and onto this record.

"Working with our producer Jackson has been an extremely creative process, we went into the studio with lyrics ideas, worked together to find a melodic sound to go with the lyrics and built the songs from there.

"Some things just fit into place and others get chopped and changed until we all agree we are on the right track. We are very excited about this album and can't wait for people to hear it."

The tracklisting for 'Old School' is:

1. 'Burn For You'

2. 'The One'

3. 'A Little Saving'

4. 'All This Time'

5. 'Glory Days'

6. 'Because I Love Somebody'

7. 'Coming Back To You'

8. 'Her'

9. 'If I Asked You To Love'

10. 'Distant Sun'