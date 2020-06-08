Bonnie Pointer has died aged 69.

The singer, who was best known as a member of the Grammy-Award winning group The Pointer Sisters, passed away on Monday (08.06.20), according to her sister and fellow singer Anita.

In a statement to TMZ, Anita said: ''It is with great sadness that I have to announce to the fans of The Pointer Sisters that my sister, Bonnie died this morning. Our family is devastated, on behalf of my siblings and I and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time.

''Bonnie was my best friend and we talked every day, we never had a fight in our life, I already miss her and I will see her again one day.''

As of the time of writing, no cause of death has been revealed.

Bonnie was one of the original members of The Pointer Sisters, which originally started as a duo with her sister June Pointer before Anita joined them.

The trio grew to a quartet with the addition of Ruth Pointer, and went on to win a Grammy in 1975 for Best Country Vocal Performance for 'Fairytale'.

Bonnie left the group in 1978 to pursue a successful solo career, and The Pointer Sisters went on to have hits with songs including 'Jump (For My Love)', 'Automatic', 'Fire', and 'He's So Shy'.

In her solo career, Bonnie achieved success with a cover of 'Heaven Must Have Sent You' by The Elgins.

Bonnie's death comes after June Pointer passed away following a battle with cancer back in 2006.

The singer is survived by her sisters Anita and Ruth.