Bonnie Chapman is thrilled her father Duane 'Dog' Chapman is engaged, less than a year after his wife Beth's death.

The 21-year-old reality star was pleased to hear her dad is engaged to Francie Frane, and he has found happiness again after the tragic death of his wife Beth Chapman, who passed away at the age of 51 in June 2019 following a battle with throat cancer.

She shared on Instagram: ''My father has gone through so much this past year without my mother. It's been extremely difficult to see one parent pass, and the other so intent on following. My father deserves to be happy. He's still got my mother's name on his chest. He'll never forget her and the love she gave him. She would be happy my father is in love and finding peace. Life has never been easy for my dad, but love is something that comes naturally to him.''

Duane and Francie detailed the proposal recently, as they revealed Dog got down on one knee during a romantic candlelit moment at their home in Colorado.

Francie said: ''I wasn't expecting it at all. I think I had gone to pick up some food and then when I came back he had all the lights turned down with just a few lights on and a bunch of candles lit.

''So when I came in I was like, 'Wow, this is awesome'. Then he said, 'Come in, sit down because I need to talk to you'. So I put all the food in the kitchen and I came in and he said, 'I know that God brought you into my life and I don't want to spend one moment of it without you'. And he got down on one knee and he opened the ring box and he said, 'Will you marry me and spend the rest of our lives together?' Who can say no to that? It was wonderful.''