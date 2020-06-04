Bobby Lashley thinks his WWE family are all ''on the same team'' with the Black Lives Matter movement.

The 43-year-old superstar has been vocal on social media about the need for ''solidarity'' amid anti-racism protests following the death of George Floyd - who passed away when a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes - and he feels he has the support of the company and his colleagues.

Speaking to assembled media including BANG Showbiz, he said: ''I think with the Superstars, at least the ones that I'm more close with, I think everybody across the board, we're on the same team right now, I think.

''I don't think anybody is looking at our situation and saying anything negative towards it.

''Everybody's on the same team as far as wanting to see some kind of change, some kind of resolution and some hands shaked, you know?''

Lashley insisted there is a ''common goal'' of finding happiness, with everyone pulling in the same direction.

He explained ''At the end of the day, we all want to get along, we all have a common goal of wanting to be happy.

''And if somebody doesn't feel that they're getting that happiness, then we need to find a way to make sure that that happens. And I think everybody's on the same team and same thought process in that.''

Meanwhile, Lashley also commented on his upcoming match and promised a ''fight'' when he clashes with Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at 'Backlash' later this month.

He added: ''Drew brings out something in me, and I bring out something in him that not everybody can bring out. It turns rough, it turns into a fight!''

Both superstars had time away from WWE before their current stints, but Lashley feels McIntyre was handed early opportunities which he never had.

He said: ''That match is big because he talks about how the locker room has changed, how he wants to make a change, how he has to show people that they should appreciate being there.

''I'm in the same boat - I'm in kind of a different boat than he is. I was here for a long time, but I wasn't the chosen one - I was never the chosen one.''