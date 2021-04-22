Bobbi Brown believes "natural" and "glowy" glam will be popular in the summer months.

The 64-year-old make-up artist has suggested people will continue to opt for low maintenance looks, which many have adopted in quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic, because they have become "more comfortable" with their natural beauty.

Speaking on Us Weekly's 'Glam Squad Confidential', she said: "Most of us have really enjoyed the new lifestyle of more comfortable things, and I think - they'll be more highlights in the hair, there's no question - the make-up is going to be fresh and glowy and natural because I think people are more comfortable seeing that on themselves. And so I'm thrilled about that."

In 2020, Bobbi launched a new beauty brand - four years after leaving her eponymous brand.

Jones Road is the "make-up equivalent of a Swiss Army Knife".

She said: "Four years ago, after I left Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, one of those questions [I asked myself] was: Why can't I find makeup products that are both clean and high-performance - that don't sacrifice one for the other? Jones Road was born from a search for something that didn't yet exist. Because it didn't exist, I had to create it. What I wanted was the makeup equivalent of a Swiss Army Knife: easy, cool, multi-purpose products that could be used to nail any look, whether it be no-makeup makeup or something with more drama."

And Bobbi said then that she has been doing simple make-up routines, herself rather than the glam she was used to with her previous company.

On her preference for "simple" looks nowadays, she said: "When I was promoting my books as part of the brand, I had stylists and PR people and cars and drivers. When I promoted a book after [I left Bobbi Brown Cosmetics], I’d get a blowout from one of those places, and show up in the studio in jeans and sneakers - and me doing my own makeup by the way - and I felt, ‘Wow, this is who I really am.’ I really liked being my simple, normal self."

Bobbi also feels things are completely "different" today than when she set up her previous brand.

She said: "I created my original brand in the '90s. Things are different today. Women shop differently; there is a new definition of what beauty is. Imperfect is beautiful."