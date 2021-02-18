Blue Ivy Carter "inserted herself" into Beyonce's Icy Park Adidas x Ivy Park campaign shoot.

The 'Formation' singer and husband Jay-Z's nine-year-old daughter stars alongside her mom in the latest shoot for the highly-anticipated Icy Park capsule collection, which drops on February 19, and showed off her impressive modelling skills.

Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, shared a video of the shoot on Instagram and revealed that Blue was not originally meant to feature in the promo, while she hailed her "aggressive spirit".

She wrote: "My Beautiful grandbaby Blue Ivy looking like a little super model in her Ivy Park. Swing your hair Blue ,!!!!! She inserted herself into this shoot. No she was not supposed to be in it ! She was just hanging out and got dressed and I guess she said 'I'm not gonna tell you what I could do I'm gonna show you.' I love that aggressive spirit My Blue Blue!!!! (sic)"

The pair rock the same graphic puffer jacket and matching bottoms in one shot.

Blue also shows off her dancing skills in a clip of her wearing a cropped jacket, patent leather pants, a bum bag, face mask and chunky sneakers.

Meanwhile, Beyonce's eldest child recently earned her first-ever Grammy nomination, after she was added to the credits of her mother’s Best Music Video nod.

Blue - who is a big sister to three-year-old twins Sir and Rumi Carter - appears in the promo for ‘Brown Skin Girl’ and the pair will compete against Drake's ‘Life is Good’, Anderson .Paak’s ‘Lockdown’, Harry Styles' ‘Adore You’, and Woodkid's ‘Goliath’.

Blue earned her first BET Award in June for ‘Brown Skin Girl’, which was included in ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ soundtrack album.