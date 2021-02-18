Blue Ivy Carter "inserted herself" into Beyonce's latest Adidas x Ivy Park campaign shoot when she dressed up and played in front of the camera.
Blue Ivy Carter "inserted herself" into Beyonce's Icy Park Adidas x Ivy Park campaign shoot.
The 'Formation' singer and husband Jay-Z's nine-year-old daughter stars alongside her mom in the latest shoot for the highly-anticipated Icy Park capsule collection, which drops on February 19, and showed off her impressive modelling skills.
Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, shared a video of the shoot on Instagram and revealed that Blue was not originally meant to feature in the promo, while she hailed her "aggressive spirit".
She wrote: "My Beautiful grandbaby Blue Ivy looking like a little super model in her Ivy Park. Swing your hair Blue ,!!!!! She inserted herself into this shoot. No she was not supposed to be in it ! She was just hanging out and got dressed and I guess she said 'I'm not gonna tell you what I could do I'm gonna show you.' I love that aggressive spirit My Blue Blue!!!! (sic)"
The pair rock the same graphic puffer jacket and matching bottoms in one shot.
Blue also shows off her dancing skills in a clip of her wearing a cropped jacket, patent leather pants, a bum bag, face mask and chunky sneakers.
Meanwhile, Beyonce's eldest child recently earned her first-ever Grammy nomination, after she was added to the credits of her mother’s Best Music Video nod.
Blue - who is a big sister to three-year-old twins Sir and Rumi Carter - appears in the promo for ‘Brown Skin Girl’ and the pair will compete against Drake's ‘Life is Good’, Anderson .Paak’s ‘Lockdown’, Harry Styles' ‘Adore You’, and Woodkid's ‘Goliath’.
Blue earned her first BET Award in June for ‘Brown Skin Girl’, which was included in ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ soundtrack album.
If you're struggling to express your feelings, finding it difficult to choose a gesture, a gift or even a card for the object of your desire then...
Way, way back in the February of 1980 one twenty year old Bryan Adams released his eponymous debut album, paving the way for the start of his...
As the second month of 2021 gets ever nearer we take a look at the new releases that are set to delight our ears over the coming weeks.
"With great regret, we must announce that this year's Glastonbury Festival will not take place," came the not altogether unexpected announcement from...
Here's what the public had to say about the death of Phil Spector.
Lana Del Rey takes her 60s vintage aesthetic to the extreme with the video for new single 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club'.
As negotiations continue, it's clear that the UK government doesn't have everyone's best interests at heart.
As the second month of 2021 gets ever nearer we take a look at the new releases that are set to delight our ears over the coming weeks.
"With great regret, we must announce that this year's Glastonbury Festival will not take place," came the not altogether unexpected announcement from...
Here's what the public had to say about the death of Phil Spector.
Lana Del Rey takes her 60s vintage aesthetic to the extreme with the video for new single 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club'.
As negotiations continue, it's clear that the UK government doesn't have everyone's best interests at heart.
The singer awkwardly responded to potential backlash regarding her new album cover.
Five years ago, on the day of his 69th birthday and two days before his death, David Bowie released his 25th, and final studio album, 'Blackstar'.
Although this adventure's premise will appeal to children, and the child within us, the film...
Mary Katherine is a regular teenage girl who somehow mysteriously appears in an enchantingly beautiful...
If only they had let Bill Condon direct Chicago instead of just writing the screenplay....
The cameo-driven, "Mission: Impossible 2"-spoofing, movie-within-a-movie, pre-title sequence of "Austin Powers in Goldmember" is the...
In 2003, Brooklyn rapper Jay-Z (a.k.a. Shawn Carter) called it quits after an eight-year career....