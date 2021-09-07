'Blade' filmmaker Bassam Tariq has revealed the nature of the comics mean his movie will be less restricted than other Marvel blockbusters.
Bassam Tariq has revealed his 'Blade' film isn't "as boxed in" to the comics as other Marvel movies.
The 34-year-old director - who signed up to helm the project in July - has hinted about what fans can expect from the movie, and he revealed he is putting "character first".
He told Gizmodo: "What’s so great is it’s not as boxed in as I think people imagine it to be, which I thought it was.
"But it’s quite exciting, and I think the reality is there is no 'Blade' canon. In some comics, his name is Fred H. Blade, you know, instead of Eric Brooks.
"Unfortunately, the runs never lasted that long, and there have been some interesting and exciting waves. But I can say [the new movie is] character first."
Blade first appeared in Marvel comics in 1973. He is a human-vampire hybrid as his mother was bit and killed by the blood-sucking monsters during childbirth.
The character was previously played by Wesley Snipes in three movies between 1998 and 2004 and Marvel boss Kevin Feige explained that he had been desperate to revive Blade in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
He said: "We have, for years, wanted to find a new way into Blade. We love that character. We love that world.
"Now with Doctor Strange and the supernatural elements coming into the MCU, it felt like we could definitely start exploring that.
"[Actor] Mahershala wanted to come in and meet with us, and when Mahershala Ali wants to meet, you take the meeting.
"I think he had just come off of his second Academy Award, and we were talking very polite and he was talking about what a fan he is. And then he just cut right to it and was like 'Blade.' And we were like, 'Yes.'"
From Halsey to Foo Fighters, these tracks tell a parent’s story with raw honesty.
After the excitement of getting 'Happier Than Ever' in July, August just kept on giving with lots more inspiring musical releases.
Having just celebrated the release of their latest single - nicotine stains with a "very fun", "super cool" visit to this year's Reading festival...
Who is on your must-see list this year?
The baby on Nirvana’s Nevermind album is suing for sexual exploitation.
The unlikely pairing of the The Screamin' Ab Dabs singer Alison Moyet with "pretty boy" pop pioneer Vince Clarke may have been something of an...
Antipodean singer-songwriter Aidan Whitehall, aka AODHAN, is "stoked" following the release of his latest five track EP in July.
Fans are doing their own investigation into Bob Dylan sex abuse claims.
From Halsey to Foo Fighters, these tracks tell a parent’s story with raw honesty.
After the excitement of getting 'Happier Than Ever' in July, August just kept on giving with lots more inspiring musical releases.
Having just celebrated the release of their latest single - nicotine stains with a "very fun", "super cool" visit to this year's Reading festival...
Who is on your must-see list this year?
The baby on Nirvana’s Nevermind album is suing for sexual exploitation.
The unlikely pairing of the The Screamin' Ab Dabs singer Alison Moyet with "pretty boy" pop pioneer Vince Clarke may have been something of an...
Antipodean singer-songwriter Aidan Whitehall, aka AODHAN, is "stoked" following the release of his latest five track EP in July.
Fans are doing their own investigation into Bob Dylan sex abuse claims.
On his latest project, director Spike Lee creates an current day version of Aristophanes' ancient...
Striking a tone somewhere between the po-faced original and the silly Part 2, this rampaging...
The cast of 'The Expendables 3' discuss the upcoming action film in a short featurette....
Barney Ross is the fearless leader of elite New Orleans mercenary team The Expendables who...
A formidable group of New Orleans mercenaries led by the no-nonsense Barney Ross are starting...
Watch the trailer for Brooklyn's FinestOver one week everything changes in the lives of three...
The last of his breed of filmmakers, Walter Hill is a prolific, old-school screenwriter/director who's...
Why would any producer gamble $13 million on a trash heap like The Big Hit?...
Visually and atmospherically, the video game-like vampire-action sequel "Blade II" is slick, dark and cool,...
Cool as dry ice, Wesley Snipes comes off a two-year action movie hiatus like a...
A gratuitous wise-cracking sidekick and a tummy-baring, tight-top-wearing eye-candy vampire hunter have been added to...