BLACKPINK star Jennie has urged people to make a fashion statement without losing their "edge".

The K-pop singer is the face of Chanel's new Coco Neige winter sports collection - which launches on Tuesday (19.10.21) - and she has unveiled the fashion brand's new campaign as she praised creative director Virginie Viard for bringing "elegance into skinwear".

In a video promoting the collection, she said: "You want to look like you're having the ebst time skiing, but also tell people that you didn't lose your edge, you know?"

In the shoot, Jennie - who has been an ambassador for the French brand since 2017 - wore a rose-printed cardigan, running gloves, a cashmere bra top and sweat pants.

The house added: "In each image, Jennie embodies a different facet of the Chanel spirit: irreverence, nonchalance, freedom of movement and elegance."

Chanel first introduced beach and skiwear collections Coco Beach and Coco Neige in 2018 - under the direction of Karl Lagerfeld - with Margot Robbie as the first face of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Jennie's BLACKPINK bandmates have also paired up with fashion brands, with Lisa named as an ambassador for MAC Cosmetics, while Jisoo joined Dior as the company's global fashion and beauty ambassador and Rose has teamed up with Tiffany and Co.

Speaking earlier this year, Rose said: "I’ve worn Tiffany jewellery since I was in high school.

“To be a part of such an iconic brand that has been a part of my life for a long time makes it that much more special to me. I’m very honoured and excited.”

And the 'On the Ground' singer - who released her debut solo project, 'R', to acclaim last month - has shared how her mom was her fashion idol growing up.

She recalled: “I still remember when she used to work full-time back in New Zealand. How she would dress up in the chicest black fitted blazer and pencil skirt.

“I admire her in so many ways, [especially] how responsible, respectful, and kind she is to the people around her.”