Blackpink's Rosé has joined Tiffany & Co. as a global ambassador and revealed why it's a full-circle moment to represent the jewellery brand.
The 24-year-old singer - who shot to fame as a member of the K-Pop girl group - gushed that she is "very honoured and excited" to represent the iconic jewellery brand as she has worn their pieces since she was a teenager.
Rosé told Vogue: “I’ve worn Tiffany jewellery since I was in high school.
“To be a part of such an iconic brand that has been a part of my life for a long time makes it that much more special to me. I’m very honoured and excited.”
Meanwhile, the 'On the Ground' singer - who released her debut solo project, 'R', to acclaim last month - has shared how her mom was her fashion idol growing up.
She recalled: “I still remember when she used to work full-time back in New Zealand. How she would dress up in the chicest black fitted blazer and pencil skirt.
“I admire her in so many ways, [especially] how responsible, respectful, and kind she is to the people around her.”
She added: "She always looked like a boss with her dark red lipstick and perfectly styled hair.
“She was always my idol. I wanted to look like her when I grew up.”
Rosé - who follows in the footsteps of the likes of Lupita Nyong'o and Elle Fanning as an ambassador for Tiffany's - is the face of the brand's HardWear digital campaign and posed in 18K gold gauge link necklaces for the shoot.
