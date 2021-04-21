Blackpink star Rosé has been named a global brand ambassador for Tiffany & Co..

The 24-year-old singer - who shot to fame as a member of the K-Pop girl group - gushed that she is "very honoured and excited" to represent the iconic jewellery brand as she has worn their pieces since she was a teenager.

Rosé told Vogue: “I’ve worn Tiffany jewellery since I was in high school.

“To be a part of such an iconic brand that has been a part of my life for a long time makes it that much more special to me. I’m very honoured and excited.”

Meanwhile, the 'On the Ground' singer - who released her debut solo project, 'R', to acclaim last month - has shared how her mom was her fashion idol growing up.

She recalled: “I still remember when she used to work full-time back in New Zealand. How she would dress up in the chicest black fitted blazer and pencil skirt.

“I admire her in so many ways, [especially] how responsible, respectful, and kind she is to the people around her.”

She added: "She always looked like a boss with her dark red lipstick and perfectly styled hair.

“She was always my idol. I wanted to look like her when I grew up.”

Rosé - who follows in the footsteps of the likes of Lupita Nyong'o and Elle Fanning as an ambassador for Tiffany's - is the face of the brand's HardWear digital campaign and posed in 18K gold gauge link necklaces for the shoot.