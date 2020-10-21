BLACKPINK’s Lisa is the newest Global Brand Ambassador for MAC Cosmetics.

The 23-year-old rapper - whose real name is Lalisa Manoban - has been named as the first-ever female K-Pop star to front an international MAC campaign, after she was unveiled as the brand’s latest ambassador earlier this week.

Speaking to Refinery29 about her new gig, Lisa said: "To me, beauty is confidence. I think beauty comes from one's confident inner self and one's attitude - makeup and styling are the cherries on top.”

Lisa is known to fans for her bold looks, but admitted that in day to day life, she prefers low-key glam.

She added: "I usually enjoy natural makeup. I like to start with a simple base and finish with a slightly bolder lip colour to add some vibrance. Especially for lip makeup, I like to make an ombré lip that naturally graduates by tapping from the centre of my lips.”

The ‘Ice Cream’ hitmaker also insisted her collaboration with MAC will pay homage to her fellow BLACKPINK members - Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé - as well as the millions of fans who have supported the group over the years.

She said: "My BLACKPINK members and [our] fans are my driving forces. Thank you for always being there for me through all the happiest and the saddest moments. I am truly grateful.”

And in a statement, Senior Vice President and Global Creative Director, Drew Elliot, described Lisa as an "unparalleled talent" with "bold, fashion-forward style,” as he insisted the company couldn't imagine a more perfect match for their new partner.

Speaking of Lisa’s new position, he said: "Always confident and never one to shy away from risks, she embodies our commitment to celebrating individuality and self-expression above all else. We can't wait for her fans to see what she has in store for them through our collaboration."