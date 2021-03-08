BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has been named Dior’s global fashion and beauty ambassador.

The 26-year-old singer was the key inspiration behind the fashion house's Autumn/Winter 2021 collection as she is able to capture the brand's "contemporary femininity”.

Sharing a series of snaps on Instagram, Dior announced: "As the new global Dior ambassador for both Fashion and Beauty, @Sooyaaa__ – from girl group @BLACKPINKOfficial – perfectly encapsulates the House's contemporary femininity being shaped by @MariaGraziaChiuri and echoed by @PeterPhilipsMakeup. She was also a key inspiration for the creation of the #DiorFall21 collection, which she notes has "an underlying boldness to it that's felt when the garment is worn. I myself may seem calm on the exterior, but as an artist I exert a more powerful attitude on stage (sic)"

Jisoo also shared some photos from the shoot and explained how she felt "much more special" in her new role after hearing the latest collection was spurred from her.

She wrote on Instagram: “I can’t wait for all the exciting work we’ll do together. Hearing that the [Dior Fall/Winter 2021] collection was largely inspired by myself made this shoot that much more special."

The 'Whistle' hitmaker has worked with Dior since 2019 when she was first named the Korean ambassador for their cosmetics brand, Dior Beauty.

Her appointment makes Jisoo the latest BLACKPINK member to become a global ambassador for a French luxury fashion house as fellow members, Rosé and Lisa, were named as global ambassadors for Saint Laurent and Celine respectively last year, while Jennie has represented Chanel since 2018.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa was the first-ever female K-Pop star to front an international MAC campaign, after she was unveiled as the brand’s latest ambassador.

She said: "To me, beauty is confidence. I think beauty comes from one's confident inner self and one's attitude - makeup and styling are the cherries on top.”