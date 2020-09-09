A BLACKPINK documentary is heading to Netflix.

The K-pop girl group - which comprises of Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé - have documented their journey to global superstardom for the upcoming all-access film, 'Light Up the Sky', which is set to include exclusive footage of the four-piece and interviews.

The documentary tracks the early stages of their career, right up until their 2019 Coachella performance.

In a statement, the 'Sour Candy' singers - who formed in Seoul in 2016 - said: ''We can't wait to share our personal stories with Blinks all over the world through Netflix!

''We hope this film will bring joy and light to the viewers, and they will enjoy seeing our journey together on screen from the past four years.''

The streaming giant has also announced that the group will become Netflix profile icons, meaning fans can pick a member to have as their display picture on their profile.

Netflix wrote: ''BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky -- an all-access documentary about one of the world's most popular groups -- premieres in your area on October 14!

Oh and that's not all ... on October 14, these music icons will also become Netflix profile icons.''

'Light Up the Sky' will hit the streaming platform on October 14.

Before then, the record-breaking band will release their debut studio album, 'The Album', on October 2.

And the LP has already surpassed more than 800,000 physical copies in global pre-orders.

Speaking last month about working on the record during quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, the girls said: ''We've been working on a full album right now. And, for like a couple of months now, almost like past eight months, we've mostly been in the studio. I think it's made us more focused into completing the album and making it the best thing we can give to our fans, and perfecting it and everything. And so, I feel like this album could get a lot of light and energy to everybody being stuck at home not knowing what to do hopefully this can cheer them up.''

During their four-year career, BLACKPINK have had a number of high-profile collaborations, including 'Sour Candy' with Lady GaGa, 'Kiss and Make Up' with Dua Lipa, and most recently, 'Ice Cream', with Selena Gomez.