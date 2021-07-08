Screenwriter Eric Pearson has revealed that the 'Black Widow' script was penned in just 11 days.
The 'Black Widow' script was written in just 11 days.
Screenwriter Eric Pearson has revealed that the Cate Shortland-directed movie - which stars Scarlett Johansson as the titular character - was penned in less than two weeks, although he admitted there have been plenty of rewrites along the way.
He told Variety: "We got our good bones down meeting with Kevin [Feige] and [co-producer] Brian Chapek and [director] Cate Shortland and talking to Scarlett a lot.
"She was phoning in and then I was locking it into a document that was just like a blueprint. And once I know what I’m doing, I write fast."
Despite this, Eric acknowledged that the script went through lots of rewrites before everyone was entirely satisfied.
He said: "That was the first draft, but we did a lot of rewrites."
The new Marvel movie also stars Florence Pugh, and Scarlett recently heaped praise on the 25-year-old actress, admitting she "would love" to be more like her co-star in some ways.
The Hollywood star - who began playing the role of Black Widow in 'Iron Man 2' - explained: "Florence is so self-possessed. I was not that self-possessed.
"I actually realised, ‘wow, I have a lot of work to do on myself,’ when I worked with Florence. She's got such a healthy ego and is in her skin. It was like, ‘this is another way to be. I've got to therapise more!’
"She really stands in her own shoes and is grounded, it was so impressive. She's not judging herself. I love that about her and I would love to be more like that."
The music that got our pulses racing in these iconic sports films.
Coupled with the likelihood of live music, Independence Day celebrations, Bastille Day and World Emoji Day, there are also some great new releases to...
Dutch artist George van Wetering, aka Monokino, explores an alternative electro landscape on his latest single release, 'Your Underground'.
Ed Sheeran channels a kind of vampire Joker in the video for his new electronic single ‘Bad Habits’; a song taken from his forthcoming album...
On the 25th June 1984 Prince released an album that would super-charge his popularity and elevate his status beyond imagination.
The rumour is that the two bands will be joining forces soon...
Noel Gallagher reckons no-one likes a do-gooder. He’s so wrong.
Ed Sheeran channels a kind of vampire Joker in the video for his new electronic single ‘Bad Habits’; a song taken from his forthcoming album...
On the 25th June 1984 Prince released an album that would super-charge his popularity and elevate his status beyond imagination.
The rumour is that the two bands will be joining forces soon...
Noel Gallagher reckons no-one likes a do-gooder. He’s so wrong.
David Bowie fans across the globe have something very special to celebrate today as it has just been announced that the worlds's first David Bowie...
In a recent open letter to the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, major players in the UK music industry, including Sir Mick Jagger, Sir Paul McCartney...
Megan Thee Stallion pulls no punches and is unapologetically outspoken on her latest single, 'Thot S**t'.
An unusual, constantly surprising post-WWII odyssey, this film may feel a bit thin and episodic,...