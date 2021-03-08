Billie Lourd is in talks to appear alongside George Clooney and Julia Roberts in the romantic comedy 'Ticket to Paradise'.
Billie Lourd is in talks to star in 'Ticket to Paradise'.
The 28-year-old actress is set to appear with George Clooney and Julia Roberts in the upcoming romantic comedy, which is being directed by Ol Parker.
Billie will play the role of Wren Butler, a graduate from the University of Chicago who accompanies her best friend Lily on a post-graduation trip to Bali.
When Lily abruptly decides to marry a Balinese local, her divorced parents (Clooney and Roberts) team up and try to stop her from repeating their mistake from 25 years previously.
Wren stays in Bali for the engagement/ wedding festivities and finds her own romance with a local doctor.
Billie – the daughter of the late actress Carrie Fisher - has previously appeared in 'Booksmart' and the 'Star Wars' sequel trilogy as Lieutenant Kaydel Ko Connix, although the role of Lily is yet to be cast.
Ted Melfi wrote the script, from an idea by Parker and Daniel Pipski and the movie is set to start filming later this year.
Working Title's Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will produce alongside Deborah Balder Stone and Sarah Harvey. Erik Baiers, Senior Executive Vice President of Production, and Director of Development Lexi Barta will oversee the project for Universal.
George and Julia have previously worked together on 'Money Monster' and the 'Ocean's' franchise' and Clooney recently dubbed the 'Pretty Woman' actress as a "proper movie star", even though he finds it hard to explain what makes a performer fall into that category.
Asked what makes a movie star, he said: "I don’t know. I can’t comment on that because I can’t comment on how people perceive or how I am perceived by people.
"I can comment on movie stars in general. I know a few of them and I’ve known some big ones. I was really good friends with Gregory Peck, he was a big one. Newman, there’s some other ones I’m friends with who are movie stars, proper movie stars.
"Brad Pitt’s a movie star, Julia Roberts is a movie star."
Maisie Peters first release of 2021, 'John Hughes Movie', is as an inspired, individual and thought provoking concept that showcases the singers ever...
Wolf Alice make a long awaited return ahead of the release of their third album with a new single and video, 'The Last Man On Earth'.
Tom Odell returns with new song, 'numb', his first single in nearly two years.
Lana Del Rey takes her 60s vintage aesthetic to the extreme with the video for new single 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club'.
As negotiations continue, it's clear that the UK government doesn't have everyone's best interests at heart.
This film feels kind of like what you'd expect from a collision between George Clooney...
In the quiet, seemingly perfect land of suburbia, a businessman named Gardner Lodge (Matt Damon)...
A sleekly made thriller with a sparky sense of humour, this is also a rare...
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
Eddie Mannix is a fixer who works in Hollywood where he tames celebrities and keeps...
Big summer blockbusters are so rarely optimistic that it's tricky to know how to take...
Casey Newton loves inventing and all things scientific, but she's definitely got a problem with...
Casey Newton is a gifted budding scientist, though has occasionally found herself in trouble with...
When young science enthusiast Casey Newton (Britt Robertson) fell into a spot of trouble with...
For an amazing true story performed by such a strong A-list cast, this is an...
Tracy Letts adapts his own prize-winning play into a blistering depiction of one of cinema's...
'The Monuments Men' is based on the true story of seven unlikely museum directors, curators...