Bill Skarsgard has dropped out of 'The Northman'.

The 30-year-old actor was originally cast in the Viking-era movie alongside his brother Alexander Skarsgard, but he's been forced to withdraw from the project due to a scheduling conflict caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Asked whether he'll be appearing in the Robert Eggers-directed project, Bill told Collider: ''No, unfortunately. It's been a scheduling nightmare during COVID. It is what it is. It's a big shame.

''Eggers is one of the great filmmakers out there and working with my brother ... I don't want to talk about it, it's going to make me burst into tears.''

'The Northman' is also set to star the likes of Nicole Kidman and Willem Dafoe.

And the director previously admitted the movie is unlike any project he's previously worked on.

Speaking earlier this year, Robert shared: ''There's many locations in the film, so we were constantly going on scouts to find places or reassess places that we have found and we're building sets there.

''We're designing all these worlds, building these villages, we're making thousands of costumes and props, training the horses the things they'll need to do, designing the shots of the films.

''There's a lot more storyboarding. Generally I only storyboard the scenes that have visual effects or animals and stunts, things where all the departments need to be on the same page for it to work out.

''But this movie there is rarely a scene that isn't on a boat or doesn't have a lot of extras. We're storyboarding most of the film, which is taking a lot of time.''