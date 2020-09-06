Hollywood star Bill Skarsgard has confirmed he's dropped out of 'The Northman'.
Bill Skarsgard has dropped out of 'The Northman'.
The 30-year-old actor was originally cast in the Viking-era movie alongside his brother Alexander Skarsgard, but he's been forced to withdraw from the project due to a scheduling conflict caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Asked whether he'll be appearing in the Robert Eggers-directed project, Bill told Collider: ''No, unfortunately. It's been a scheduling nightmare during COVID. It is what it is. It's a big shame.
''Eggers is one of the great filmmakers out there and working with my brother ... I don't want to talk about it, it's going to make me burst into tears.''
'The Northman' is also set to star the likes of Nicole Kidman and Willem Dafoe.
And the director previously admitted the movie is unlike any project he's previously worked on.
Speaking earlier this year, Robert shared: ''There's many locations in the film, so we were constantly going on scouts to find places or reassess places that we have found and we're building sets there.
''We're designing all these worlds, building these villages, we're making thousands of costumes and props, training the horses the things they'll need to do, designing the shots of the films.
''There's a lot more storyboarding. Generally I only storyboard the scenes that have visual effects or animals and stunts, things where all the departments need to be on the same page for it to work out.
''But this movie there is rarely a scene that isn't on a boat or doesn't have a lot of extras. We're storyboarding most of the film, which is taking a lot of time.''
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Terry Monroe and Bob Bolaño are cops who seek their own form of justice. If...
It's been nearly 30 years since the last live-action Tarzan movie, and yet it still...
When Lord John and Lady Greystoke found themselves stranded in strange jungle, their only instinct...
Who would've thought that a boy who grew up with apes in the jungle could...
Minnie Goetze is a bright and bubbly teenage girl just beginning to experience certain changes...
Yet another teen sci-fi adventure, this movie may be sharply well-made but it struggles to...
Author Lois Lowry talks about her dystopian sci-fi book 'The Giver' in a featurette ahead...
Jonas is a young man who lives in a community where everybody is the same....
Even though this drama is based on a 115-year-old novel, it feels powerfully timely today...
Despite a bunch of cold characters and a deeply contrived plot, this film is so...
With the 21st century world revolving around the it, people are becoming gradually more and...
Maisie is a 6-year-old girl whose parents are the veteran rock star Susanna and the...
You'd have to go back to 1998's Armageddon to find another film that so adeptly...
The ocean is vast. Many parts of it are unexplored by man; those parts make...