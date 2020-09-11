Big Zuu has dropped a new track titled 'Everything Is Game' to celebrate the launch of 'NBA 2K21' in the UK.

The 25-year-old rapper and grime MC has teamed up with game developers 2K to celebrate the release of the new basketball-themed video game, which was released earlier this month for Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia, with a future release planned for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

'Everything Is Game' was written in full by Big Zuu, and has been set to a music video directed by Will Ainsworth that features local basketball youth talent from Zuu's own community, and is viewable now on Big Zuu's YouTube channel.

In a statement, the 'Big Zuu's Big Eats' star said: ''I have been a fan of the series for many years now. In addition to music and food, basketball has always been a huge passion of mine and seeing the sport come to life in the video game from 2K is just brilliant. This year, I got in touch with the guys at 2K and I penned this track just to celebrate the game's launch.

''We shot the video on the court at Canterbury Crescent in Brixton and got to splice in the slammin' new gameplay. It's been great to collaborate with 2K on this, and I really hope my music fans, basketball fans and NBA 2K fans like what we've done.''

'NBA 2K21' offers a one-of-a-kind immersion into all facets of NBA basketball and basketball culture, including exciting improvements upon its best-in-class gameplay, competitive and community online features and deep, varied game modes.

The game is priced at £59.99, whilst a Mamba Forever Edition of the title - which is dedicated to the late Kobe Bryant, and features a special custom cover of the NBA legend - costs £84.99.

Big Zuu's track, 'Everything Is Game', is out now.