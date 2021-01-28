Big Zuu has called for people to “trust [their] senses” when it comes to food.

The grime star and chef has teamed up with Too Good To Go to help eradicate the UK’s growing problem with food waste and he’s insisted cooks shouldn’t just look at best before labels when deciding whether to bin their produce

He said: “You’d be surprised how easy it is to tell if food is genuinely not okay to eat, and the solution definitely isn’t just to look at a Best Before. It’s all about trusting your senses to make sure we’re not chucking food away unnecessarily – what does it look, smell and taste like, for example?”

And the ‘Big Eats’ presenter loves to “get creative” with whatever he can find in the kitchen.

He added: “I’m really pleased to be joining forces with Too Good To Go on this initiative that is close to my heart. As a self-taught cook, I’m always keen to get creative and make the most of what I’ve got in my kitchen – it’s something I learned from a young age.

“Aside from the massive impact food waste has on the environment, ultimately no food-lover wants to see delicious products being binned!”

The anti-food waste company have 25 UK brands – including Danon, Arla, and Nestle - on board for their initiative, which calls on companies to address confusion surrounding food labels and ultimately replace a ‘best before’ date with their own more simple message of ‘Look, Smell, Taste, Don’t Waste’.

The campaign comes amid research that shows households could waste an average of £346 on food each year as just 55% of Brits believe food past its ‘Best Before’ date is safe to eat.

According to the survey, 45% of Brits are confused about what ‘Best Before’ labels mean, with over a quarter (26%) concerned that eating food past the date specified could make them sick.