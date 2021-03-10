Biffy Clyro have rescheduled their ‘Fingers Crossed’ tour to October.

The ‘Balance Not Symmetry’ hitmakers were due to play a string of intimate shows in the UK next month, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic they’ve announced they are moving all six shows to the end of the year.

Instead of touring in April, Biffy will now head to Liverpool, Cambridge, and Sheffield in late October, before moving on to London, Southampton, and Bristol in early November.

Posting the news on Twitter, the band said: “Due to the current government restrictions in place in England, The Fingers Crossed Tour will be not be able to take place in April - however, we are delighted to announce that we are rescheduling the dates for later this year in October / November. (sic)”

All tickets for the original dates on the ‘Fingers Crossed’ tour – which sees the band head to small venues they haven’t played in “over 10 years” – will be valid for the new dates.

Biffy had originally announced the tour in August last year, where they said they were eager to play smaller shows in order to give them “the best possible chance to play live” as soon as possible amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

They wrote on social media at the time: “We’ve decided to announce a short run of dates at intimate venues for April 2021. These dates are not intended to replace the arena tour, but given the current uncertainty of large scale indoor arena shows in the UK, we feel they will give us the best chance to play live to our fans as soon as possible. (sic)”

Biffy Clyro’s ‘Fingers Crossed’ tour rescheduled dates:

October 2021

29 – Liverpool – University (Mountford Hall)

30 – Cambridge – Corn Exchange

31 – Sheffield – O2 Academy

November 2021

2 – London - O2 Forum Kentish Town

3 – Southampton – O2 Guildhall

4 – Bristol – O2 Academy