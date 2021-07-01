Tina Knowles-Lawson has recalled having to amend Beyonce's 2011 MTV VMAs outfit two hours before she was due on stage.

The 'Irreplaceable hitmaker's mom had to think fast after the wide-legged pants her daughter chose for her performance of 'Love On Top' didn't fit as the singer was pregnant with her first child, nine-year-old Blue Ivy, at the time.

Tina wrote on Instagram: "Well this was a stressful night, at least it began that way!!! It wound up turning into a beautiful night but two hours before the performance we realized that the pants that I had gotten made were too tight and uncomfortable the panel that I had put in them was not stretchy enough. So Two hours before the performance I was at A Pea in the Pod Maternity shop. I bought two sizes in maternity pants but wound up taking the panel off of one of them and putting it in the ones that I had made! Because the shape of the store bought ones was not right! (sic)"

The 39-year-old superstar announced her pregnancy at the end of the performance by opening her glittery suit jacket and revealing her bump, and it was such a "relief" for her parent.

The designer also spoke of the efforts they went to in order to disguise the bump at Glastonbury and other concerts.

Tina added alongside a clip of the show: "Thank God it worked. And when she opened that jacket and showed her stomach it was the biggest relief ever for myself, Ty Hunter and Tim White. We didn't have to keep the secret anymore. I didn't have to design with the first priority being to camouflage the growing belly! Like Glastonbury, And even more stressful a live whole show at the Historical Roseland Ballroom! . Where we held our breath during the show because you could see her belly every once in a while !!! It was the best feeling in the world to her show the whole world that tummy (sic)"

Beyonce gave birth to four-year-old twins Rumi and Sir - whom she has with husband Jay-Z - in 2017.