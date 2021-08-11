Beyoncé loves to "co-ordinate" her outfits with her kids on vacation.

The 'Formation' singer - who has children Blue Ivy, nine, and Rumi and Sir, four, with husband Jay-Z - explained how she decided to add children's sizes to her IVY PARK x adidas collaboration because her own offspring like to "match" with what she's wearing so she had been putting them into the smallest garments available until now.

She told Harper's Bazaar's Icon issue: "I'm excited that IVY PARK x adidas will now feature kids' clothing with this drop.

"On our family vacations, we love to coordinate our outfits. My kids are usually on set with me for shoots, and we'd find ourselves putting them in extra-extra-smalls so we could match. So it is a natural progression for IVY PARK to introduce a selection of key silhouettes in children's sizing."

The 39-year-old star has taken inspiration from her own childhood for the collection, as well as the "overlooked history" of Black American cowboys.

She explained: "This collection is a mixture of my childhood growing up in Texas and a bit of American history. I grew up going to the Houston rodeo every year.

"It was this amazing diverse and multicultural experience where there was something for every member of the family, including great performances, Houston-style fried Snickers, and fried turkey legs.

"One of my inspirations came from the overlooked history of the American Black cowboy. Many of them were originally called cowhands, who experienced great discrimination and were often forced to work with the worst, most temperamental horses. They took their talents and formed the Soul Circuit.

"Through time, these Black rodeos showcased incredible performers and helped us reclaim our place in western history and culture.

"We were inspired by the culture and swag of the Houston rodeo. We combined classic elements with the athleticwear of IVY PARK x adidas, adding our own spin, monogrammed denim, chaps, and cowhide."