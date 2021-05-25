Benny Blanco's 2018 hit 'Eastside' has landed itself in a copyright infringement battle with songwriters Konstantine Lois and Shane Williams claiming the song is a direct lift of their 2015 song 'Loveless' for American XO.
Benny Blanco, Halsey, Khalid and Ed Sheeran are being sued for copyright infringement over 'Eastside'.
Songwriters Konstantine Lois and Shane Williams have filed a lawsuit against everyone involved in Benny's 2018 hit, including the featured artists, Halsey and Khalid, co-writer, Ed, and record labels who distributed the song.
In court documents obtained by TMZ, the pair claimed that 'Eastside' is a direct copy of their 2015 song 'Loveless' for Shane's group American XO.
The news outlet notes that Konstantine and Shane found similar "note dyads, note intervals, similar tempos and an all-around familiar beat" when comparing the tracks.
They also claimed to have an idea of how Benny may have come to lift their song, as he previously revealed in an interview that he listens to a number of new artists every day to seek inspiration.
It's not the first time Ed has been caught up in a copyright scandal.
In 2018, the Grammy-winner was sued by Structured Assets Sales (SAS) for $100 million, when his hit 'Thinking Out Loud' was accused of having the same "melody, rhythms, harmonies, drums, bass line, backing chorus, tempo, syncopation and looping" to Marvin Gaye's famous beat on 'Let's Get It On'.
And, two years earlier, Ed was accused of copying the iconic single by the heirs of Ed Townsend, who co-wrote the song with Marvin - both of whom are now dead - and claimed the two tracks were "strikingly similar".
The lawsuit stated: "The defendants copied the 'heart' of 'Let's' and repeated it continuously throughout 'Thinking'.
"The melodic, harmonic, and rhythmic compositions of 'Thinking' are substantially and/or strikingly similar to the drum composition of 'Let's'."
At the time, Ed denied the allegations and no further action was taken.
Jack Antonoff's solo project Bleachers is set to return with a new album entitled 'Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night' this summer, with 'Stop...
Nothing reflects the ethos of European football than We Are The People.
We don't think it's too much of a stretch to say that Daddy's Home by St. Vincent will be one of the more memorable albums of the year.
After releasing their latest single, Go Long, on the 5th May, BRIDGES are gearing up for the release of their new EP, Empty Galleries, and a tour...
April 2021 may have been one of the coldest in 60 years, but there were still enough hot releases to warm our hearts and fuel our fires.