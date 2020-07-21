Benjamin Keough's girlfriend Diana Pinto has promised to ''always honour'' her late beau after he took his own life earlier this month.

The 27-year-old son of Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on July 12, and on Monday (20.07.20), his girlfriend Diana took to social media to post a glowing tribute to ''the love of [her] life''.

Alongside a series of photos of the pair, Diana wrote: ''To the most beautiful boy I have ever seen. You make everyone around you light up the second you step into the room. You touch every single soul around you. You love your Sunday morning toons and chocolate milk. I promise to always honor you on Fancy Fridays.

''Your laugh is heard all over the world now. You made me the luckiest girl in the world, to have you, to hold you, to love you and to be loved by you are the only things that have ever mattered. You are my whole world and my whole life, you live with me now every day in my heart, in my soul and in my mind.

''My travel partner. My best friend. I will cherish all the memories we've made together and keep them close to my heart. I feel your silliness within me still making me laugh. Every second of every day I think of you, now I know the true meaning of grief. Please give me strength to keep going because I don't know how I'm supposed to do this life without you.

''You will always be the love of my life, my everything.

''Big pies little pies, te amo mas que el sol y la luna mi amorsito.

''Love forever,

''Honu. (sic)''

Diana's tribute comes after Benjamin's older sister, Riley Keough, also broke her silence on his death over the weekend.

She wrote: ''Mornings are the hardest. I forget you're gone. I can't cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that's new to me.

''You. There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world. I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you've left in my heart. I hope you give me the strength to eat. I hope you're cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are god. I can't believe you've left me. Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you. I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again. (sic)''

Benjamin's passing was officially ruled a suicide last week, with the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner confirming he died from a self-inflicted ''intraoral shotgun wound''.

Following Benjamin's death, a spokesperson for Lisa Marie - who has 11-year-old twins Finley and Harper with her fourth husband Michael Lockwood - said: ''She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11 year old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.''