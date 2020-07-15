Benjamin Keough's death has officially been ruled a suicide, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.
Benjamin Keough's death has officially been ruled a suicide.
The 27-year-old musician - the son of Lisa Marie Presley, 52 - died from a self-inflicted ''intraoral shotgun wound'' at his family's Calabasas, California, home on Sunday (12.07.20), the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner has confirmed.
Benjamin was the son of musician Danny Keough, who was married to Lisa Marie from 1988 to 1994, and the former couple also have daughter Riley, 31, together.
Following Benjamin's death, a spokesperson for Lisa Marie - who has 11-year-old twins Finley and Harper with her fourth husband Michael Lockwood - said: ''She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11 year old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.''
Benjamin kept a low profile with few social media accounts but had a small number of acting credits and was also a musician.
He was known for his strong resemblance to his late grandfather, Elvis Presley, which his mother has admitted left fans shocked.
She previously said: ''Ben does look so much like Elvis. He was at the Opry and was the quiet storm behind the stage.
''Everybody turned around and looked when he was over there. Everybody was grabbing him for a photo because it is just uncanny.''
In 2012, Benjamin and his siblings featured in a music video for Lisa Marie's 'duet' with Elvis of his 1965 song 'I Love You Because' via archive footage.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Good news: Steven Soderbergh's well-publicised retirement from directing only lasted about four years. He's back...
Jimmy and Clyde Logan are two down-and-out brothers from West Virginia. Jimmy has been fired...
This sharply original horror film not only approaches its premise from an unexpected angle, but...
Forests can be mysterious and bewildering places, but for Paul and his family it is...
British filmmaker Andrea Arnold follows her acclaimed arthouse hits Fish Tank and Wuthering Heights with...
Leave it to a veteran to show the young sparks how to do it: it's...
The world is messed up. Years after multiple calamities totally trashed the planet, the world...
Mad Max just keeps on running. With nothing else to lose in his life, his...
With the world first running out of oil, water soon followed. Planet Earth is now...