Benjamin Keough's death has officially been ruled a suicide.

The 27-year-old musician - the son of Lisa Marie Presley, 52 - died from a self-inflicted ''intraoral shotgun wound'' at his family's Calabasas, California, home on Sunday (12.07.20), the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner has confirmed.

Benjamin was the son of musician Danny Keough, who was married to Lisa Marie from 1988 to 1994, and the former couple also have daughter Riley, 31, together.

Following Benjamin's death, a spokesperson for Lisa Marie - who has 11-year-old twins Finley and Harper with her fourth husband Michael Lockwood - said: ''She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11 year old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.''

Benjamin kept a low profile with few social media accounts but had a small number of acting credits and was also a musician.

He was known for his strong resemblance to his late grandfather, Elvis Presley, which his mother has admitted left fans shocked.

She previously said: ''Ben does look so much like Elvis. He was at the Opry and was the quiet storm behind the stage.

''Everybody turned around and looked when he was over there. Everybody was grabbing him for a photo because it is just uncanny.''

In 2012, Benjamin and his siblings featured in a music video for Lisa Marie's 'duet' with Elvis of his 1965 song 'I Love You Because' via archive footage.