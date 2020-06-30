Ben Aldridge has come out as a ''proud'' member of the LGBTQ+ community.

The 'Fleabag' actor took to Instagram to celebrate Pride month and reveal that it had been a ''long journey'' to get to where he is now.

Ben, 34, wrote: ''The journey to pride was a long one for me. I love the LGBTQ+ community and am incredibly proud and thankful to be a part of it. So much won. So much more to fight for. #pride.''

Ben shared a number of pictures on Instagram, including a shot of the Gay Liberation March at Leicester Square in 1972 along with Stonewall pioneers Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera as they walked in NYC's 1973 Pride.

He also posted a brief black and white clip of him kissing an unidentified man on the cheek and added a poster of the Progress flag with the words: ''Choose love''.

Ben received support from his famous friends, including 'Our Girl' co-star Michelle Keegan, who posted a heart emoji on his message.

And actor and composer Rory Fleck Byrne wrote: ''Proud of you. And love you buddy. Pal. Woman/man. Let's be Alll of it. Bang.''

Ben had a recurring role in Phoebe Waller-Bridge's 'Fleabag' as ''Arsehole Guy'' and spent five years as Captain Charles James on the BBC One military drama, Our Girl.

He also appeared in TV series 'Reign' between 2014 and 2017 and his most recently role has been portraying Batman/Bruce Wayne's father Thomas Wayne on 'Pennyworth'.