Pete Davidson's friends think it ''sucks'' that he's known more for his love life than anything else.

The 'Saturday Night Live' star has hit the headlines thanks to high-profile relationships with the likes of Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale and Kaia Gerber but his 'King of Staten Island' co-star Bel Powley - who is in a relationship with Pete's pal Douglas Booth - wishes people recognised his kind and generous nature.

She told Grazia magazine: ''It sucks that's what he's known for. He is so kind and generous. He's the kind of guy who, if I was hanging out at his place in Staten Island, would drive me back to Manhattan, like an hour each way...

''He has a man cave in the basement of his mum's house. He won't live there forever, of course, he's a grown man.

''Anyway, I hope people will get to know him now for reasons other than who he's dated.''

In their new movie, Pete plays the son of a firefighter who died in service, echoing the passing of his father Scott, who lost his life during the 2001 terrorist attacks in New York.

Bel ''admires'' her friend for taking on the role.

She said: ''I admired him so much, seeing a friend put himself on screen like that.''

The coronavirus pandemic means the film won't be seen in cinemas, and although the 28-year-old star admitted that is disappointing, she's pleased it's streaming release means more people may see it.

She said: ''It's a double-edged sword because I will miss watching it with an audience but more people will see it this way.

''The world is going through so much s**t right now, hopefully it can provide some laughter and distraction.''