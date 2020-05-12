Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are expecting their first child together.

The WWE superstar made the emotional and exciting announcement on last night's (11.05.20) 'Monday Night Raw' as she relinquished her Women's Championship and revealed Sunday's 'Money In The Bank' winner Asuka is the new title holder.

She said: ''You go and be a warrior, because I'm going to be a mother.

The star and her fiance, both 33, will become parents for the first time, with the news coming after they announced their engagement in August last year.

Becky - who is known as the Irish Lass Kicker in WWE - later took to Twitter as she admitted her future is unclear as she steps away from the ring to focus on becoming a mother.

She tweeted: ''I have no idea what happens from here, but I do know that you've made all my dreams come true.

''I entered the PC in 2013 not knowing anyone, I'll leave that same building tonight with my new family. Thank you all so much.''

Becky leaves at the height of her career, and she has explained while she ''always wanted'' to have a family of her own, she has been so focused on her role in WWE that she wasn't sure if she'd ever find the time to be a mother.

She told PEOPLE magazine: ''I've always, always wanted kids...

''I'm just so career-focused that it became one of those things that, when you're chasing a dream for so long, I always wondered, 'Am I going to get around to it? Is it going to happen for me?' ''

She also reiterated she doesn't know what the wonderful news means for her career as a performer.

She explained: ''I don't know what the next chapter is because I only know what it's like to think for myself when I'm by myself...

''So I don't know what it'll look like and how my priorities shift and what I'm going to want in the future. So everything's open.''