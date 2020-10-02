Becky Hill has released the single ‘Space’ and announced her debut album.



The ‘Heaven On My Mind’ hitmaker’s latest track, which she’s hailed a “dancefloor ballad”, is the “most honest” she’s ever written.



The album is set for release on March 19, 2021, and like ‘Space’, it will offer “personal insights” into Becky’s life.



She said: “Space is a very personal song that seems a million miles away for me now.



“I’m proud of this song for many reasons. Actually, it’s the most honest I’ve ever been with myself, let alone the public. Produced by Mark Ralph, Dave Whelan and Mike Di Scala, with vocal production from Ryan Ashley, this song has felt like a step up and a step out for me as an artist. A dancefloor ballad that tells a story, with an insight into my life and who I am as a person, it really gears up to what to expect for my debut album. The album will be full of personal insights from my life that aren’t necessarily for a dancefloor, but more for how I listened to albums growing up, in my bedroom taking each song as if it were meant for me. And now I’ve done it! Written an album for myself that I hope other people can resonate with, just like I used to when growing up listening to other artists’ albums. I don’t think I’ll ever get another chance to spend that as long on an album again, so as a first flag plant in the ground, I’m very excited, proud and ready to release it into the world!”



The album is a long time coming, with Becky - who was crowned the most-streamed British Female Artist on Spotify UK in 2019 - having shot to fame on the first series of ‘The Voice UK’ back in 2012.



Becky’s catalogue boasts a string of hits, including nine singles which charted in the top 40 of the UK Official Singles Chart.



Last year, the ‘Better Off Without You’ singer released the 13-track compilation, ‘Get To Know’, which boasted her previously released singles and features.