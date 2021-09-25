Becky Hill has claimed the only aftercare available to stars of 'The Voice' was "one phone call".

The 'Wish You Well' singer shot to fame after making the semi-finals of the first series of the spinning-chair talent show in 2012 when it was on BBC One, and she has claimed that the contestants had limited access to psychological support after the programme ended.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz at The Wanted star Tom Parker's 'Inside My Head' Stand Up to Cancer charity concert at London's Royal Albert Hall earlier this week, Becky said: "Oh, it was a phone call - that was it. They introduced us to people but it would have been up to us to contact them. But in terms of aftercare – it was one phone call."

Becky sharing her experience of aftercare on 'The Voice' comes after Jedward recently slammed rival show 'The X Factor' and boss Simon Cowell for the treatment of its stars in a huge Twitter tirade.

In a series of tweets posted in April, they claimed: "The biggest regret in life was not telling the judges on X Factor to f*** off.

"Every contestant on the X Factor was a slave to the show and got paid Zero while they made millions!

"The fact that every contestant has to act like their judge mentors them! When in reality all they care about is their pay check!

"Simon Cowell thinks he’s the Mafia leader of the music industry when in reality he’s nothing but a bad facelift (sic)"

In the same month, former 'X Factor' star Katie Waissel claimed the show had left her feeling suicidal.

She said at the time: "We all had to go through media training - almost a type of brainwash - ensuring we never said a bad word about the show or those that worked on or alongside it.

"But how can we stay silent when future careers were shattered, and past contestants, myself included, are still undertaking therapy for PTSD caused by this show?

"I had experienced such a lot point when I was trying to rebuild my life, that I had frighteningly found myself contemplating suicide."

And both Jedward - twins John and Edward Grimes - and Katie recently celebrated 'The X Factor' not returning to screens any time soon.