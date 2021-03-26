Becky Hill has shared her new single, 'Last Time', taken from her upcoming debut studio album.
Becky Hill has released her new single, ‘Last Time’.
The dancefloor filler is taken from the pop star's eagerly-awaited debut studio album, due out this summer, and along with the release of her new tune, the 27-year-old singer has vowed to become a global star in 2021.
She said: “I could talk the usual BS about how “excited” I am to be releasing this single, but as much as that’s true it’s more than excitement for me. 'Last Time’ marks the start of me seeing the fruits of years of hard graft. THIS is the year of my debut album release and I couldn't think of a better song to be kicking off my album year with than ‘Last Time’. I worked on the song with Lostboy (‘Sunrise In The East’), Negin and Tom Mann and after talking through current life experiences we started working on something that I immediately fell in love with. By the time I laid the vocal down I think we all knew we had something special. This year I intend to take my career and my music to the next level, not only in the UK, but worldwide. I love what I do passionately, and I hope you love this single and the music I have coming over the summer as much as I do! (sic)"
The 'Voice UK' alum's latest track follows ‘Better off Without You’ featuring Shift K3Y and ‘Heaven On My Mind’.
Meanwhile, due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, Becky's largely sold-out autumn/winter 2020 headline tour has now been rescheduled to autumn 2021.
Original tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled shows.
The new dates kick off at Engine Shed, Lincoln on September 29 and wrap at Plymouth Pavillions on October 21.
