Becky Hill, Bastille, Feeder and more are set to play one-off gigs when The National Lottery’s Revive Live Tour returns early next year.

The Music Venue Trust (MVT) unveiled the artists who will be playing grassroots venues in 2022, after the success of the first-ever run this year to help support the venues hit hard financially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As well as the aforementioned acts, Enter Shikari, Kojey Radical, Maisie Peters and The Coral are also among the musicians set to play local venues across the UK.

And National Lottery players will be given the chance to bring a ‘plus one’ for free.

Pop star Becky, 27, will be returning to Birmingham’s Sunflower Lounge where she played as a teenager on January 28.

She said: “Playing this venue will most likely have me regressing to that 17 year old young woman, with her whole life ahead of her, & make me very, very grateful for where I am now. I've worked so hard & often forget to look back at where I've come from.

"Live music is so important for memories like this, it’s been devastating we’ve been gone so long without it & I hope The National Lottery’s Revive Live Tour gives the legs back to the events industry it so desperately needs."

Heavy rock titans Enter Shikari will be returning to their roots playing Club 85 in Hitchin, where they started out, on January 27.

Frontman Rou Reynolds, from nearby St Albans, Hertfordshire, said: “Since we were 15 we’ve been playing grassroots venues up and down the country.

"They were our home and gave us the opportunity to develop into the band we are today. One of those venues was Club 85.

"So it’s so great to be able to return and play there again after more than a decade and help highlight the fact that these venues need support especially right now after they’ve been sat empty for nearly two years.

"Without grassroots venues like Club 85 and all the other places we played as kids (a lot of which have already, sadly, been consigned to the history books) there’s less of a chance that four teenagers can change their own, or anyone else’s, lives.

"They are breeding grounds for new music as well as strong communities. And THAT'S why we’re doing this.”

Bastille, led by Dan Smith, are set to play The Picturedrome in Holmfirth on January 27.

Other acts on the line-up include KEG, The Wytches, Cultdreams, Ferris & Sylvester, The Kut, Good Karma Club, BLOCS, Strange Bones, Calva Louise and LibraLibra.

Last year, The National Lottery contributed £1 million to "directly underwrite the touring and production costs of hundreds of live performances, enabling the grassroots live music industry to start promoting shows again in the knowledge that the upfront costs associated with touring were fully covered."

And it will do the same again with next year's run.

Mark Dayvd, CEO of Music Venue Trust, added: “The overwhelming success of The National Lottery’s Revive Live Tour in the summer meant that it wasn’t a difficult decision to push forward with another set of shows in partnership with our friends at The National Lottery.

“By choosing January, a traditionally quiet time of year for live music, to launch a second phase of the tour, we hope to start the new year with a bang and to create some positive momentum in 2022 for the grassroots music sector.”

The likes of Sir Tom Jones, Sam Fender and Mahalia played intimate gigs for the cause in 2021.

Tickets go on sale Friday December 3, 2021 at 10am from Ticketweb, check out the full line-up here: /www.ticketweb.uk/search?q=ReviveLiveTour.