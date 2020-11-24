Sault's 'Untitled (Black Is)' has been named BBC Radio 6 Music's Album of the Year.

The radio station's annual top 10 albums of the year has gone live, and as-ever features an eclectic mix of records from the likes of music legend Bob Dylan ('Rough and Rowdy Ways'), Run The Jewels ('RTJ4'), Doves ('The Universal Want') and Sports Team ('Deep Down Happy').

However' it's British collective Sault who have come out on top.

Their record label, Forever Living Originals, commented: “Sault has brought so much joy and excitement to the team here at Forever Living Originals. Their forward-thinking approach to music is inspiring a new generation of young voices we stand 100% supporting Sault on every decision they make.”

The anonymous outfit - who have chosen to keep out of the spotlight - blend R&B, house and disco.

Jeff Smith, 6 Music’s Head of Music, said: "Once again, 6 Music’s Top Ten Albums of the Year is testament to the sheer variety of music that’s played here on the network. To see 'Untitled (Black Is) by Sault, at the top of the list demonstrates our presenters’ commitment to supporting new artists and bringing their music to our millions of listeners.”

6 Music DJ Gilles Peterson added: “I’ve been following Sault for a while now, and loved their two records in 2019. So when I heard that there was a new album coming this summer, amidst such a tumultuous year, and a pivotal time in the Black Lives Matter movement, I just had a feeling that they would do something special, and they absolutely came through. They sent it to me on the morning of my show, and I listened to it from beginning to end.

"And I was like, ‘I’m playing the whole thing!’ It’s that strong. It’s undoubtedly going to be my record of the year, I can’t imagine anyone is going to come close to it. It was basically that sense that you got when you listened to a record like The Specials’ 'Ghost Town' or Gil Scott-Heron, The Clash - those classic records that have just lasted forever, that have political energy, and are of the moment, which is so important in music. That’s what it’s all about - forget the decadence and the escapism - this was a real record; this was about how we can all make a difference through music.”

BBC Radio 6 Music's Top 10 Albums of the Year:

10. Sports Team - 'Deep Down Happy'

9. Doves - 'The Universal Want'

8. Run The Jewels - 'RTJ4'

7. Cornershop - 'England Is A Garden'

6. Nadine Shah - 'Kitchen Sink'

5. Bob Dylan - 'Rough And Rowdy Ways'

4. BC Camplight - 'Shortly After Takeoff'

3. Fleet Foxes - 'Shore'

2. Fontaines DC - 'A Hero's Death'

1. Sault - 'Untitled (Black Is)'