Bassam Tariq is in negotiations to helm Marvel's new adaptation of 'Blade'.
Bassam Tariq is in talks to direct the new 'Blade' film.
The 'Mogul Mowgli' filmmaker could be set to helm the new adaptation of the Marvel character with Mahershala Ali set to portray the vampire hunter.
The flick has been written by Stacy Osei-Kuffour with Marvel boss Kevin Feige producing.
According to Deadline, Mahershala, Kevin and Marvel executives have been meeting with dozens of candidates since last year.
Since Stacy was hired to pen the screenplay, the studio shortened the list of possible directors and started another round of meetings. The potential filmmakers all delivered their vision for the film and Bassam ultimately won over movies bosses.
Blade first appeared in Marvel comics in 1973. He is a human-vampire hybrid as his mother was bit and killed by the blood-sucking monsters during childbirth.
The character was previously played by Wesley Snipes in three movies between 1998 and 2004 and Kevin explained that he had been desperate to revive Blade in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
He said: "We have, for years, wanted to find a new way into Blade. We love that character. We love that world.
"Now with Doctor Strange and the supernatural elements coming into the MCU, it felt like we could definitely start exploring that.
"Mahershala wanted to come in and meet with us, and when Mahershala Ali wants to meet, you take the meeting.
"I think he had just come off of his second Academy Award, and we were talking very polite and he was talking about what a fan he is. And then he just cut right to it and was like 'Blade.' And we were like, 'Yes.'"
'Diamond Life', released on the 16th July 1984, is not only a significant album in it's own right, it's a cultural touchstone and a near perfect...
The resurrection of punk presents an exciting year for music.
The honest and raw intensity that Fitch has captured on her latest releases is incredible, especially when stripped back and exposed, as they are on...
After spending almost the entire existence of their band's life under some sort of enforced lockdown restrictions 88/89 are now eager to get out and...
After the phenomenal success of their previous album, 'Californication', it was hard to imagine that Red Hot Chili Peppers would surpass that, or...
Billie Eilish thinks she may have taken it too far as she sees stars in her latest single release, 'NDA'.
Madrid's Mike Walsh has already been heard 'PICKINGFIGHTS' in May before he took us for a 'RIDE' in June (even though he confesses to not liking...
In between trying to harness the power of social media algorithms to their best effect Cardiff's Stereo Club are busy preparing for a year of new...
'Diamond Life', released on the 16th July 1984, is not only a significant album in it's own right, it's a cultural touchstone and a near perfect...
The resurrection of punk presents an exciting year for music.
The honest and raw intensity that Fitch has captured on her latest releases is incredible, especially when stripped back and exposed, as they are on...
After spending almost the entire existence of their band's life under some sort of enforced lockdown restrictions 88/89 are now eager to get out and...
After the phenomenal success of their previous album, 'Californication', it was hard to imagine that Red Hot Chili Peppers would surpass that, or...
Billie Eilish thinks she may have taken it too far as she sees stars in her latest single release, 'NDA'.
Madrid's Mike Walsh has already been heard 'PICKINGFIGHTS' in May before he took us for a 'RIDE' in June (even though he confesses to not liking...
In between trying to harness the power of social media algorithms to their best effect Cardiff's Stereo Club are busy preparing for a year of new...
Moonlight tells the story of one boy, Chiron, over the course of his childhood, teenage...
This independent American drama has been generating headlines and earning awards for its inventive approach...
Since its true story is still so timely after some 150 years, we can forgive...
Even from a young age, Katherine Johnson's family and teachers knew she was made for...
The brutal reality of war is those who often die and put their lives on...
Suzanne Collins' saga comes to a suitably epic conclusion in a climactic series of battles...
Katniss Everdeen is determined to take down President Snow once and for all. Too many...
Having successfully rescued Peeta and the other Hunger Games victors, Katniss Everdeen is feeling the...
With the incredible ramifications of the end of the yearly ritualistic sacrificial televised Hunger Games,...
Katniss Everdeen has survived the latest political disaster of Panem following the shocking 75th Hunger...
Following Katniss Everdeen's escape from the catastrophic 75th Hunger Games with mentor Haymitch and two...