'Bambi' has been voted as the saddest Disney film, according to a Radio Times poll.

The classic animated drama has been named as the biggest tearjerker from the famous studio by 38 per cent of respondents, likely due to the early scene where the titular character loses his mother.

'Bambi' was chosen as the most emotional Disney movie by women, but men chose Pixar film 'Up' as the film that was most likely to have men drying their eyes.

It was selected by 35 per cent of respondents in the survey as one of the saddest movies on streaming service Disney+, which polled more than 11,000 people, narrowly ahead of 'The Lion King' which 34 per cent selected.

Radio Times readers were also asked to choose Disney's most uplifting songs, with 'Bare Necessities' from 'The Jungle Book' chosen by 40 per cent.

'You've Got a Friend In Me' from 'Toy Story' and 'Hakuna Matata' from 'The Lion King', although younger fans preferred 'You're Welcome' and 'How Far I'll Go' from 'Moana'.

Meanwhile, 'Mary Poppins' was voted for by users as the Disney flick that made viewers most nostalgic, followed by 'Mrs. Doubtfire' and 'Cool Runnings'.

Tim Glanfield, editorial director of RadioTimes.com, said: ''Brilliant films and their soundtracks have the ability to stay with us throughout our lives - they make us smile and they make us cry, and can transport us back to times and places we remember fondly.

''So it's no surprise to see that Disney classics both old and new mean so much to the British public, and iconic songs like The Bare Necessities from The Jungle Book continue to cheer up the nation over half a century after they were first released.''