The BAFTAs have been postponed until April 2021.

The British Academy Film Awards were due to take place in London on February 14, 2021 but they have now been moved to April 11, 2021.

They said in a statement: ''This change from the previously announced date of February 14 acknowledges the impact of the global pandemic and accommodates an extended eligibility period. Further details on the ceremony will be announced later in the year. The date for the 2022 Film Awards, announced last year as 13 February, is currently under consideration as part of the Awards Review (set up following this year's Film nominations), and any changes will be published once the Review has been completed, alongside other findings and recommendations.''

It comes after the organisers of the Academy Awards announced they have, too, rescheduled the ceremony to April.

Academy president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson said in a statement: ''For over a century, movies have played an important role in comforting, inspiring, and entertaining us during the darkest of times. They certainly have this year. Our hope, in extending the eligibility period and our Awards date, is to provide the flexibility filmmakers need to finish and release their films without being penalised for something beyond anyone's control. This coming Oscars and the opening of our new museum will mark an historic moment, gathering movie fans around the world to unite through cinema.''

The eligibility has also been extended. It originally began on January 1, 2020 and was expected to end on December 31, 2020. However, it has now been extended until February 28, 2021, the date of the original ceremony.