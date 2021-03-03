Kingsley Ben-Adir, Morfydd Clark, Bukky Bakray, Conrad Kahn, Sope Dirisu have been shortlisted for the BAFTA EE Rising Star Award.
Kingsley Ben-Adir is among the nominees for the BAFTA EE Rising Star Award.
The 'One Night in Miami' star is joined by Morfydd Clark, Bukky Bakray, Conrad Kahn and Sope Dirisu on the shortlist for the prestigious award, which is voted for by the public at the BAFTA Film Awards Ceremony on April 11.
Kingsley said: "It's an honour to be picked as the BAFTA EE Rising Star. I have always had great respect for this award and have admired the selection each year, so to be in this category in this way, means a lot."
Morfydd starred in the lead role in Rose Glass's acclaimed horror flick 'Saint Maud' and has been left in "disbelief" by her nomination.
The 31-year-old actress commented: "I'm delighted and disbelieving that I have been nominated for such a prestigious award by BAFTA and the EE Rising Star Jury. I am honoured to be recognised amongst this group of talented British actors."
Sope's credits include the Netflix horror film 'Our House' and the TV series 'Gangs of London'.
He said: "The history of the EE Rising Star Award is full of such exceptional and inspirational talents and I'm so grateful to both EE and BAFTA for considering me amongst them.
"When I look at the previous winners of the award I release what a vote of confidence this is from Academy."
Bukky has received critical acclaim for her debut lead role in the film 'Rocks' and is astonished to be nominated for the prize so early in her acting career.
She said: "I honestly feel so blessed to be recognised so early on in my career. I still can't believe this, I'm not sure if I will either."
Conrad played teenager Tyler, who gets groomed into joining a drugs gang, in Henry Blake's movie 'County Lines' and was recently cast in the TV series 'Peaky Blinders'.
He said: "A huge thank you to BAFTA for this nomination! I am so excited and proud to be in such great company – the EE Rising Star Award is something that I would never have even dreamt of at the start of my career."
Previous winners of the award include James McAvoy, Kristen Stewart and John Boyega.
2021 BAFTA EE Rising Star Award Nominees:
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Morfydd Clark
Sope Dirisu
Conrad Kahn
Bukky Bakray
