Bad Bunny has been named Spotify's most-streamed artist of the last year.
Bad Bunny is Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2021.
The 27-year-old star has beaten a host of big-name artists - including the likes of Taylor Swift, BTS and Drake - to the crown, with more than nine billion streams over the last year.
Looking ahead to 2022, Bad Bunny said: "I hope 2022 is going to be great - yeah, it will be."
Taylor, 31, was revealed to be the second-most streamed artist on Spotify and the South Korean boyband BTS were in third place.
The top five list was rounded out by Drake, in fourth, and Justin Bieber, in fifth.
Elsewhere, Olivia Rodrigo's 'drivers license' has been named as the most-streamed song of the last 12 months, ahead of 'Montero (Call Me by Your Name)' by Lil Nas X, and 'Stay' by The Kid LAROI.
Olivia's 'good 4 u' was the fourth-most streamed song of the year, ahead of Dua Lipa's 'Levitating'.
Meanwhile, Olivia's 'Sour' also tops the list of the most-streamed albums on the platform.
The 18-year-old singer released the acclaimed record in May, and it spawned a number of hit singles, including 'drivers license'.
Second place on the list belongs to Dua's 'Future Nostalgia' record, ahead of Justin's 'Justice', Ed Sheeran's '=' and 'Planet Her' by Doja Cat.
Spotify has also revealed its list of its most-streamed podcasts, confirming that 'The Joe Rogan Experience' leads the way.
Second place is occupied by 'Call Her Daddy' and 'Crime Junkie' is named in third place.
Spotify has also announced the most popular artists in the UK, with Drake holding top spot ahead of Taylor, Ed, Justin and Juice WRLD.
When he's not focused on his on-line tuition, or stuck in the back of his brothers van mixing his latest compositions, GARGALO (Bruno G. Roth) is to...
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
From Psycho Killer to the Monster Mash, these Halloween songs are classics.
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
From Psycho Killer to the Monster Mash, these Halloween songs are classics.
After 'Life Won't Wait', and in between 'Rancid 5' and 'Indestructible', Tim Armstrong somehow found time to form his new band - Transplants, and...
Yet another teen sci-fi adventure, this movie may be sharply well-made but it struggles to...
Author Lois Lowry talks about her dystopian sci-fi book 'The Giver' in a featurette ahead...
Ted is a young boy who lives in the perfect town: everything is clean and...
Watch the trailer for Valentine's Day *Chick Flick Alert* Valentine's Day is a romcom set,...
Watch the trailer for Hannah Montana The MovieHannah Montana has had the feature film treatment....