Rapper Bad Bunny has been named the Most-Streamed Artist of 2020 in Spotify's annual Wrapped 2020 list.
Bad Bunny and The Weeknd are among the Most-Streamed Artists of 2020.
Streaming giant Spotify has unveiled its annual Wrapped list for the year, and the 26-year-old Puerto Rican rapper came out on top, with more than 8.2 billion streams globally.
Reacting to the news, Bad Bunny - whose real name is Benito Ocasio - said: "Nahhh! Oh, wow! Thank you. I don't know what to say. I'm so proud right now."
What's more, the Un Dia (One Day)' star's second studio album, ‘YHLQMDLG’, is the Most-Streamed Album of the Year, having been streamed an impressive 3.3 billion time over the past 12 months.
The top 5 Most-Streamed Artists Globally list is completed Drake, J Balvin, the late Juice WRLD and The Weeknd.
The latter's album 'After Hours', Post Malone's 'Hollywood's Bleeding', Harry Styles 'Fine Line' and Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia make up the top 5 Most-Streamed Albums, along with 'YHLQMDLG'.
And The Weeknd also bagged the Most-Streamed Song of 2020 globally and in the UK with 'Blinding Lights', with almost 1.6 billion streams.
In second place is Tones And I with 'Dance Monkey', followed by Roddy Ricch’s 'The Box', 'Roses - Imanbek Remix' by Imanbek and SAINt JHN, and Dua Lipa’s 'Don’t Start Now'.
Elsewhere, Billie Eilish topped the Most-Streamed Female Artists Globally for a second year consecutively.
Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa and Halsey also made the top 5.
The Spotify 2020 Wrapped lists (bar podcasts):
Most-Streamed Artists Globally:
Bad Bunny
Drake
J Balvin
Juice WRLD
The Weeknd
Most-Streamed Female Artists Globally
Billie Eilish
Taylor Swift
Ariana Grande
Dua Lipa
Halsey
Most-Streamed Albums Globally
Bad Bunny – ‘YHLQMDLG’
The Weeknd – ‘After Hours’
Post Malone – ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’
Harry Styles – ‘Fine Line’
Dua Lipa – ‘Future Nostalgia’
Most-Streamed Songs Globally
The Weeknd – ‘Blinding Lights’
Tones And I – ‘Dance Monkey’
Roddy Ricch – ‘The Box’
Imanbek and SAINt JHN – ‘Roses – Imanbek Remix’
Dua Lipa – ‘Don’t Start Now’
