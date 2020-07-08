Bad Bunny believes ''sex is a giant world''.

The 26-year-old star - whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio - feels ''free'' and thinks society has reached a point where everyone has the opportunity to fall in love with ''whoever they're meant to''.

He told Playboy magazine: ''Right now, I am in a position where I feel so free.

''I think that sex is a giant world, and everyone is free to see it as they want and do it with whoever they want, however they want, with infinite possibilities. In the end, we are human beings. Everybody feels, everybody falls in love with whoever they're meant to.''

The 'En Casita' singer wants to make reggaetón more inclusive and hopes he feels like a ''friend'' who will stand up for others.

He said: ''There's nothing worse than being somewhere and feeling like you don't belong.

''I've been trying to make sure everybody feels part of the culture of reggaetón. I want to make sure they feel that they have someone there, that friend that can stand up for them.

''The music industry and society in general [treat women] like they're nothing. Women are human beings and deserve respect and the same treatment as anybody else.''

Bad Bunny insisted he doesn't always realise the ''impact'' of his music.

He said: ''I do all of this and I'm not even sure what I cause. It's not until someone comes up to me and tells me, 'Man, thank you,' that I realise the impact.''

Bad Bunny's appearance in Playboy marked only the second time a man has appeared solo on the cover of the adult publication, following in the footsteps of the magazine's late founder Hugh Hefner.

He also made history as Playboy's first-ever digital cover star with two different covers.