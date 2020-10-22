Bad Bunny and DADDY YANKEE were the big winners at the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

The 26-year-old star - who was absent from the ceremony on Wednesday night (21.10.20) - took home the biggest accolade of the night, nabbing Artist of the Year, and six other prizes including Top Latin Album for 'X 100PRE' and Songwriter of the Year.

Yankee, 43, also won seven trophies, with six of those for his hit 'Con Calma', which was named Hot Latin Song of the Year, Airplay Song of the Year, Streaming Song of the Year and Digital Song of the Year.

The 'Gasolina' hitmaker and his collaborator Luis Fonsi's mega-hit ‘Despacito’ was also crowned Latin Song of the Decade.

During his first acceptance speech, Yankee dedicated his accolade to those who have lost someone to coronavirus, and said music is "the best medicine".

He said that these are "challenging times and [I] want to share this award with those who have been perseverant and those who have lost a loved one. Music continues to be the best medicine."

Elsewhere, Enrique Iglesias was named Billboard's Top Latin Artist of All Time, Maluma won the Spirit of Hope Award and Mexican legend Armando Manzanero won the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The ceremony - which was hosted by Gaby Espino - saw performances from the likes of Pitbull, Paulina Rubio and Anuel AA.

The show was broadcast live from the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, but had no audience present due to COVID-19.

An abridged list of the winners is as follows:

Billboard Top Latin Artist of All Time:

Enrique Iglesias

Billboard Latin Song of the Decade Award:

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, 'Despacito'

Billboard Spirit of Hope Award:

Maluma

Billboard Hall of Fame Award:

Carlos Vives

Billboard Lifetime Achievement Award:

Armando Manzanero

Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Tour of the Year:

Jennifer Lopez

Crossover Artist of the Year:

Katy Perry

Top Latin Album of the Year:

Bad Bunny, 'X 100PRE'

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:

Bad Bunny

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:

Karol G

Hot Latin Song of the Year:

Daddy Yankee featuring Snow, 'Con Calma'

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:

Karol G

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:

Bad Bunny