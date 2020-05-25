'Back To The Future' writer Bob Gale told Universal to ''destroy'' an edited version of the 1989 sequel after a censored edition of the movie ended up on Netflix.
Bob Gale asked Universal to ''destroy'' a censored version of 'Back To The Future: Part II'.
The screenwriter - who penned the iconic time travel trilogy with director Robert Zemeckis - has blamed the studio for Netflix ending up with an ''edited version'' which omitted a scene where Biff Tannen (Thomas F. Wilson) thnks he's found the sports almanac in Principal Strickland's (James Tolkan) office, only to discover it's actually a raunchy magazine.
He told the Hollywood Reporter: ''Apparently, this was a foreign version which neither director Robert Zemeckis nor I even knew existed, for some country that had a problem with the Oh La La magazine cover.
''I asked that the studio destroy this version. FYI, Netflix does not edit films -- they only run the versions that are supplied to them.
''So they're blameless. You can direct your ire at Universal, but I think they will be a lot more careful in the future -- and with 'the future.' ''
The streaming platform has all three movies available to watch - including the original 1985 film, its 1989 sequel and 1990's Wild West-inspired third flick.
Now, Gale is glad the service is airing ''original version'', after making sure Universal had dealt with the censoring issue.
He added: ''The blame is on Universal who somehow furnished Netflix an edited version of the movie.
''I learned about it some ten days ago from an eagle-eyed fan, and had the studio rectify the error. The version now running is the uncensored, unedited, original version.''
Gale and Zemeckis recently joined the movie's cast - including stars Christopher Lloyd, Michael J. Fox and Lea Thompson - for Josh Gad's 'Reunited Apart' YouTube series, and the former once again dismissed the idea of a fourth movie.
He quipped: ''It would have to be that Doc and Marty find out that we're thinking about making another 'Back To The Future' movie and come back to stop us from doing such a crazy thing.''
