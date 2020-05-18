B*Witched star Keavy Lynch is pregnant with twins.

The 40-year-old singer took to Twitter to reveal that she and her husband Nathaniel Comer - who tied the knot in 2017 - are expect two new additions to their family.

Keavy wrote: ''So I have been pretty quiet on here since lock down. For the first 3 months I was feeling pretty rough, shattered and sick all the time. Now we know why #TwinMum #TwinHavingTwin #Family #Love @NathanielComer #feeling blessed.''

Keavy - who is a twin herself - gave birth to the couple's first child, daughter Freya, in 2018 and she shared a snap of the tot holding up a picture from her scan.

She also posted a picture of herself displaying her bump in a fitted T-shirt.

Meanwhile, Keavy's twin Edele recently revealed that Keavy and Nathaniel met on an exclusive dating app.

Edele - whose marriage to Michael Barrett ended in 2014 after seven years - explained: ''I can't get my head around it. Like how do I do that? Put my face up online and go, 'I'm Edele Lynch from B*Witched'.

''Like, how do I do that? To be fair my twin actually fell in love with her husband online. She did. It was an online dating app. You have be invited onto it. I can't remember the name . . . some exclusive thing.''

And Edele credits appearing on 'Celebrity Big Brother' with helping her to get over her marriage heartache.

She said: ''I have to say, I think it was really good for me because I had split up with my husband and it is like all go with three children and being a single mom. I think I needed space just to get my own head together.

''I had amazing support in the Big Brother house actually because I had split up with my husband about nine months before, which seems like ages but it really wasn't for me.

''The psychologist speaks to you and sees what frame of mind you're in and then make a call on whether you should be in the house and what support you need so I got to speak to him three times a week . . . so it was great.''